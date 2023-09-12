MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you live in the Mid-South, you are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes.
According to health experts, 15 percent of people in Shelby and DeSoto counties have the disease, compared to 10 percent of people in other parts of the country.
That's why one doctor is partnering with a local church to identify and help community members who may be at risk of developing it.
"The prevalence of diabetes in the Mid-South is 150 percent higher than the national average," Dr. Kashif Latif, an endocrinologist in Memphis, said.
Dr. Latif is all too familiar with how a diabetes diagnosis can impact a patient and the complications that come with it.
"We really need to focus on preventing the development of diabetes, which as we know, is a leading cause of complications with regards to losing eyesight, losing limbs, ending up on dialysis, and having heart disease," Dr. Latif said.
That's why Dr. Latif, who also serves as the director of AM Diabetes Centers of America, is partnering with Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven to launch a program aimed at preventing type 2.
He said participants will work with lifestyle coaches in small groups. They'll learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, and manage stress.
"What we have seen over the years is a small group environment like that really helps individuals not only learn the material but actually apply it," Bartholomew Orr, the senior pastor of the church, said.
Orr said small lifestyle changes can add up to a big difference.
"The church community is the beacon of light in the community," he said. "So who else to push for the fact that it is all about healing and well-being than the church."
Dr. Latif said groups will meet for a year; weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
The church said they will work with their congregation and host community outreach events to identify people who could benefit from the program.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Search continues for 21-year-old woman who disappeared from Memphis Riverboat
- Federal indictments outline attempt to cover up murder of Tyre Nichols by former MPD officers
- Husband killed wife at Collierville apartments, ran off to Texas before arrest, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives