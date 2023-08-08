MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another dangerous trend is gaining popularity on social media.
This time, some TikTok users are encouraging people to add Borax to their water. They claim the cleaning product can help reduce inflammation or even "detoxify" the body.
From biting down on a Tide Pod to taking multiple doses of Benadryl, TikTok trends continue to concern medical experts.
Borax is typically used as a laundry detergent or as a household cleaner.
But now, TikTok users are claiming drinking it can help with a variety of issues, including joint and muscle pain.
"First and foremost, this is obviously very absurd," Dr. Shailesh Patel, the chief medical officer at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, said.
Dr. Patel said the alarming trend could lead to serious health consequences.
"You could get severe, almost like a severe acid burn that could happen in their esophagus or stomach," he said. "Severe diarrhea and nausea, vomiting. If it is severe enough, it can kill you. It definitely is not going to do anything for your arthritis or inflammation."
Even the company behind 20 Mule Team Borax is warning people not to participate in the trend. The company issued this statement on Facebook on July 25: "Borax has many uses, but ingesting is not one of them."
It's a reminder that what you see on social media is not always true or a good idea at all.
"Just use common sense," Cristine Douglas, of Memphis, said. "Just because you see it on TikTok doesn't mean everything is true."
When it comes to medical advice online, Dr. Patel said that you need to stick to credible, peer reviewed sources.
When in doubt, always talk to your healthcare provider.
