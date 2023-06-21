MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's officially summer in the South, which means time outside spent with friends and loved ones and the most unwelcome of guests: mosquitoes.
Most of us would do anything to them.
Not only are their bites incredibly itchy and annoying but they can also transfer dangerous and deadly diseases.
Using a repellent can be effective, but did you know certain food and drinks can actually be the key in the battle against mosquitoes?
Here are a few things that can make you a natural repellant by incorporating them into your diet:
- A tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day keeps the mosquitoes away? It’s possible.
- You can also moisten a cotton ball with white vinegar and rub it on your skin to repel mosquitoes and gnats.
- Eating a clove or two of garlic might wreak havoc on your breath. But if your friends and family can deal with it, you’ll sweat the garlic odor out and mosquitoes will steer clear. That one, however, is a social gamble.
These items don't have to be eaten but can do the trick:
- Drinking olive oil won’t keep mosquitoes away but can help keep out of your yard. Put some in the water of your birdbath and mosquitoes won’t breed there. And don’t worry – the oil won’t bother the birds.
- For a sweet-smelling all-natural repellent, dilute 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract in 1 cup of water. Wipe it on any exposed skin to repel mosquitoes, gnats, and even ticks.
- Mosquitoes and gnats aren’t fond of the citrusy smell of orange and lemon peels, either. If you rub the citrus on your body, you’ll be less tempting to a mosquito.
- If you're OK with not being the prettiest smelling person at the picnic, you can also rub sliced onions on your skin, mosquitoes will skip over you when they’re hunting for their next meal.
You can also keep mosquitoes away by avoiding these foods:
- Ever heard you have sweeter blood? Well, you may have more lactic acid and a sweeter scent that attracts more mosquitos if you eat bananas, prunes, lima beans, potatoes, raisins, avocados and spinach.
- Steer clear of the sweets if you’re going to be outside for a lengthy period of time. Most insects and animals are attracted to sugary foods because of their scent. Mosquitoes are no exception.
- Sadly, salty foods also increase the lactic acid your body gives off. Potato chips, pretzels, nuts, and crackers may be hard to put down, but if you don’t, they could draw the mosquitoes right to you.
- And ... Don't hate the messenger but according to scientists, mosquitoes are awfully attracted to people who have been drinking beer — even just one can. So, if you plan of doing some elbow curls in the backyard this summer, be ready to incorporate some of the repellant tricks.
So if you're wanting to help keep the mosquitoes away this summer, work from the inside out and keep these tips and tricks and foods in mind when you’re going to be spending any amount of time outdoors.
