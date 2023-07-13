MID-SOUTH - Mississippi ranks just outside the top 10, at No. 16, in a review of US states with a combined low youth mental illness rate and high access to care.
States with rankings between 39-51 indicate that youths have higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care.
Tennessee and Arkansas ranked 40th and 48th, respectively. (The District of Columbia was considered a state in the study.)
That's according to a new study conducted by Mental Health America, one of the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness.
The advocacy organization relied on seven measures to produce the findings, including:
1. Youth with At Least One Major Depressive Episode (MDE) in the Past Year
2. Youth with Substance Use Disorder in the Past Year
3. Youth with Severe MDE
4. Youth with MDE who Did Not Receive Mental Health Services
5. Youth with Severe MDE who Received Some Consistent Treatment
6. Children with Private Insurance that Did Not Cover Mental or Emotional Problems
7. Students Identified with Emotional Disturbance for an Individualized Education Program
While Pennsylvania toped the ranking, Nevada was ranked last.
For the study's findings, click here.
