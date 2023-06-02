Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
Air quality alert for Crittenden, Desoto and Shelby Counties Saturday. High air pollution levels by Saturday afternoon and evening. People can take a break from mowing the lawn and carpool or use public transportation to limit air pollution levels. Checking on seniors and people with respiratory ailments is a good idea.
Tonight will be warm. Tomorrow and Sunday will be hotter. Remember to drink plenty of water and apply sunblock.
Tropical Storm Arlene will gradually dissipate as is move south over the Gulf of Mexico toward western Cuba.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly before sunset. Partly cloudy to fair skies overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s to near 95 degrees.
Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
