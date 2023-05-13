MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is a large police presence near a restaurant in Harbor Town.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a call about an attempted robbery. They said there were shots fired near Tug's Casual Grill, however, no shooting victim was found.
The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is on the scene near Tug's Casual Grill. They were called to the area around 7:34 p.m., MFD said.
Around 7:42, a male was dropped off at a nearby fire station in a Black Maxima. He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MPD is working to see if the two calls were related.
FOX13 is on the scene near the restaurant working to gather more information regarding possible suspects and injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Person arrested in Mississippi after police chase, Byhalia police say
- Child shot in South Memphis, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives