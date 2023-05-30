MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is making renovations at its American Way Transit Center on American Way Road.
The improvements mean that there will be a temporary closing of the location's interior lobby and public restrooms from May 31 until June 4.
Customers will still be able to board buses from this location. Renovations will impact the following:
•The Customer Service Counter will not be available during this time, but customers can purchase tickets at the Airways Transit Center from 8 a.m.–4 p.m., the William Hudson Transit Center from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., online at www.go901transit.com, or onboard buses.
•The interior public restrooms will be closed but temporary restroom facilities will be available.
The American Way Transit Center is expected to reopen on Monday, June 5, with regular hours of operation.
