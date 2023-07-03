NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order with a goal to position the Volunteer State as a leader for helping service members, veterans and their families.
Executive Order 102 reconstitutes an existing council as Tri-Stars and Stripes: The Governor’s Council for Service Members, Veterans and Their Families to support current and former service members, including veteran transition and employment, workforce development and important resources for military families.
“As we gather with friends and family to celebrate our great nation this Independence Day, we must also remember that freedom is not free – it has been hard-won and hard-kept by veterans and members of our armed forces,” said Gov. Lee.
“These brave men and women deserve our highest respect and strongest support, and today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the best state in the nation for service members, veterans and their families to thrive.”
The Council will consist of 13 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, local leaders, key veterans service organizations and a military family representative.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
- Shooting leaves four injured in East Memphis, MPD says
- Suspects steal 2 Hyundais, later crash into smoke shop, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives