Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, they went to the area of Winchester and Westeren around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and found a man hurt after a crash.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: