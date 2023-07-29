MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, they went to the area of Winchester and Westeren around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and found a man hurt after a crash.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
