MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man known as "Gucci" is behind bars for robbing a woman armed with a tire iron, according to Memphis Police.
On July 4 at approximately 8:45 a.m., police heard reports of a robbery outside a Valero gas station on Broad Avenue.
A man, later identified as Rarecus Campbell, was wearing all black and walked up to a woman and asked for some money.
When the woman said no, Campbell pulled out a tire iron, grabbed the woman's purse, and ran away on foot towards Summer Avenue, court records showed.
MPD later found the suspect near Baltic Street.
As officers approached, Campbell ran on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Inside the purse was $150 worth of makeup and some jewelry, police said.
Rarecus Campbell was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.
Campbell has a scheduled court date on July 6.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives