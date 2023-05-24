MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins soars on to the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis June 9-July 2.
When ill-mannered children of a wealthy, uptight family of London are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of Mary Poppins.
Confident and decisive, the character uses common sense, whimsical imagination and a bit of magic to teach this family to value each other again.
Directors and choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley have teamed up again at Theatre Memphis to bring a classic story to the stage with all the trimmings. Previous recent collaborations of theirs for Theatre Memphis include Hello, Dolly! and Ragtime.
Debbie Litch, Theatre Memphis executive producer, said, “There is nothing quite like a Disney show, and with the Cameron Macintosh touch, Jordan and Travis bring everything we want to the table for Mary Poppins, along with Music Director Jeffery Brewer."
For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production, click https://theatrememphis.org/shows/mary-poppins/
