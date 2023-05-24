MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzles are looking for individuals who are interested in auditioning for their live entertainment teams.
The Grizzles will host open tryouts in June and July as they search for the next performers to join their Live Entertainment teams for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Buch, Grizzline, and Claw Crew are the live entertainment teams to audition for. The Grizzlies Live Entertainment teams perform at home games, and also represent the team at promotional and community events around the city.
An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds. More information and how to sign up can be found here.
