BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER ALERT
- Flood Advisory issued April 23 at 11:12AM CDT expiring April 26 at 11:12AM CDT in effect for: Mississippi, Dyer, Lauderdale
- Flood Advisory issued April 23 at 11:12AM CDT expiring April 26 at 11:12AM CDT in effect for: Lee, Tunica
- Flood Advisory issued April 23 at 11:12AM CDT expiring April 26 at 11:12AM CDT in effect for: Mississippi, Lauderdale, Tipton
- Flood Warning issued April 23 at 10:56AM CDT expiring April 25 at 2:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer
-
FOX13 investigates the latest officer-involved shooting in the Mid-South
Chief Investigative Reporter, Jim Spiewak, is putting together the timeline for officer involved shootings and when the TBI investigative files can become public, tonight at 5.
-
Teacher's school messaging app hacked, sexual photos sent to students
A local school district is investigating after explicit photos were sent to parents and students.
-
Cloudy with Spotty Showers Forecasted for Mid South
Grab the umbrella before walking out the door
-
Travis Reinking: How police captured the Waffle House murder suspect
Travis Reinking, the man suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Waffle House outside of Nashville has been arrested.
National Headlines
-
Elderly woman found pushing dead body in shopping cart, police say
-
Memphis stripped of $250K as punishment for statue removal, residents rally to recoup money
-
7 inmates killed, 17 injured in incident at South Carolina prison
-
Memphis native whose Cardi B artwork went viral releases new 'more iconic' piece
More Local Headlines
-
Top Stories
Strickland, Haslam visit Memphis churches to discuss education and job opportunities
-
Top Stories
9-year-old missing since Friday found after not coming home from school
-
Top Stories
2 children dead following an apartment fire in Whitehaven
-
Top Stories
Memphis man dead after drowning in Sardis Lake
-
Top Stories
Man sentenced to life in prison following southeast Memphis murder
-
Top Stories
Teacher accused of assaulting student at hotel during Nashville field trip
PHOTOS
-
PHOTOS: A look inside the room where James Earl Ray fired the fatal shot
-
Photos: The life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
Photos: Front pages from Atlanta Newspapers days after MLK's death
-
SLIDESHOW: The life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
PHOTOS: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
SLIDESHOW: 29 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr.
-
SLIDESHOW: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Childhood Home
Trending Now
-
Breaking News
Toronto van attack: 9 dead, injuries reported
-
Trending Now
Who is Mike Pompeo, nominated as US secretary of state?
-
Trending Now
Madonna loses lawsuit to reclaim Tupac love letter, reports say
-
Trending Now
DJ Avicii's family issues statement on his death, thanks supporters
-
Trending Now
Kyle Plush case: Body cameras show cops stayed in car during search for teen dying in van
-
Trending Now
Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
-
Trending Now
Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcome second child
-
Breaking News
Waffle House shooting: Man accused of killing 4 in Tennessee arrested
-
Trending Now
Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use parrot to deliver 4th-round pick in NFL draft
Videos
-
Waffle House Shooting: Who is Travis Reinking
-
Waffle House Shooting: Who is Travis Reinking
-
WATCH: FOX13's Monday Morning Early Morning Forecast
-
Police: 4 Dead After Waffle House Shooting by Nude Gunman
-
Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at gunpoint, police say
-
Sunday wine sales kick off in Tennessee
-
Strickland, Haslam visit Memphis churches to discuss education and job opportunities
-
Waffle House Shooting: ‘Hero' Disarmed Shooter and Tossed Rifle Over Counter
-
9-year-old missing since Friday after not coming home from school
More Local Headlines
- Man sentenced to life in prison following southeast Memphis murder
- Teacher accused of assaulting student at hotel during Nashville field trip
- TBI: Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
- Company hopes to cap death liability at $5,000 for father and son's tugboat death
- Local business creates Facebook ad, offers reward to catch robbers
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}