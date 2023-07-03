SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - One person was arrested after filing a false report to police, according to the Southaven Police Department.
On Monday, officers responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in the area of Dickens Place near Liverpool, police said.
Southaven Police said that the victim stated they were robbed at gunpoint and that the suspect fled on foot.
According to Southaven Police, they investigated the scene which is where it was determined that the victim complaint was false.
The victim was later arrested for filing a false report and additional charges will be pending, police said.
