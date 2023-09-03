COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A person was reported dead after a crash on I-269, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
Officials identified 29-year-old Tri Nguyen as the man who died during the crash.
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30 according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD)
The crash caused both sides of I-269 to shut down that morning.
According to the preliminary report, Nguyen's car was traveling southbound in the northbound lane 1 on Interstate 269 near mile marker 4.
A second vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 269 in lane 1 near mile marker 4, and a third vehicle was traveling northbound behind the second car, officials said.
The second vehicle attempted to merge into lane 2 to avoid impact with Nguyen's car, according to officials.
Officials said that Nguyen's car struck the left side of the second vehicle.
Vehicle 2 continued to travel northbound and came to a controlled final rest, officials said.
Nguyen continued to travel southbound in the northbound lane 1 and the front of Nguyen's car struck the front of the third car, according to officials.
Officials said that Nguyen's car and the third car began to rotate in a counter-clockwise motion.
Nguyen's car began to overturn and came to an uncontrolled final rest in an upright position facing in a northern direction in the grassy median, the report said.
According to officials, Nguyen was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the grassy median.
The third car came to an uncontrolled final rest facing in a southern direction, officials said.
The person in the third vehicle was also injured from the crash, officials said.
