MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting near a Walker Homes neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD said the call came in around 5:54 a.m. on Friday morning near Glencoe Road.
The man was found dead at the scene. The woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police are looking for the person responsible who was seen leaving the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
