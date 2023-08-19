S. PERKINS SHOOTING 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after gas station shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers responded to a shooting at Z-Market gas station on South Perkins Road just after 10:09 a.m., Saturday morning, officers said. 

A man was located and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

Another man was located on the scene and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call 901-528-CASH. 

