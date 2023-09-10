MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 1 dead, 1 severely injured after shooting at furniture store on Summer Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting just at around 11:58 p.m., at the At Home store on 5280 Summer Avenue, MPD said.
According to police, when they arrived on the scene two men were located.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
The suspects left the scene in a gold SUV, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD urges anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.
