MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead, another is seriously injured after a shooting in Frayser the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Birchfield and Waters Edge, police said.
Officers said two people were located on the scene.
According to MPD, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and one was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
No suspect information was given
MPD urges anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
