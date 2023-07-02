SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST ARKANSAS
CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE
PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS
IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI
ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN
CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO
ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE
MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA
PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION
YALOBUSHA
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN WEST TENNESSEE
CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN
HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON,
CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, FORREST CITY,
FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND,
OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH,
SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTY...
At 222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Germantown,
moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland,
Arlington, Eads, Lenow and Fisherville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Shelby
County through 230 PM CDT...
At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Frayser, or near Bartlett, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Bartlett, Millington, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale,
Frayser, Elmore Park, Brunswick, Raleigh, Barretville, Griffin
Corner, Woodstock, Redwood, Rosemark, Spring Lake, Kerrville, Bolton,
Lucy and Sloanville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
west Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect
until 800 PM CDT for west Tennessee.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&