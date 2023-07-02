Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTY... At 222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Germantown, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Eads, Lenow and Fisherville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Shelby County through 230 PM CDT... At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Frayser, or near Bartlett, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Bartlett, Millington, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Frayser, Elmore Park, Brunswick, Raleigh, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Woodstock, Redwood, Rosemark, Spring Lake, Kerrville, Bolton, Lucy and Sloanville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for west Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for west Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&