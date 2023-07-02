Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out of a Parkway Village neighborhood early Sunday morning, leaving one dead and two others hurt, according to Memphis Police.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., police went to an address on Camelot Lane regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a couple of shooting victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene; another victim was treated at the scene; and a man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

