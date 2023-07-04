MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash at Shelby Farms Park killed a woman and sent three other people to the hospital, police said.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a two car crash at Walnut Grove Road and Farm Road.
When officers arrived, they found four people injured.
According to MPD, a man was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition; a man was taken to Regional One in critical condition; a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical; and a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where she would later be pronounced dead.
It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
