Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash at Shelby Farms Park killed a woman and sent three other people to the hospital, police said.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a two car crash at Walnut Grove Road and Farm Road.

When officers arrived, they found four people injured.

According to MPD, a man was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition; a man was taken to Regional One in critical condition; a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical; and a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where she would later be pronounced dead.

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News