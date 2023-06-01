MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shots left one person dead and two others injured at a North Memphis apartment complex shortly after midnight Thursday.
The call was made to Memphis Police shortly before 1 a.m. on Peres Avenue in North Memphis near Hollywood Street.
Two people who suffered gunshot wounds were sent to Regional One Hospital and another person injured went to Methodist University Hospital, police said.
