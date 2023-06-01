Memphis, TN (38111)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.