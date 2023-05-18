MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Hickory Hill, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a crash at Ridgeway and Hickory Hill roads and found a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
The crash was reported just after 6 p.m.
Police said that a man died at the scene, while another man was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
No other details were released.
