MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in East Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Steve and Prescott Road, MPD said.
A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD asks anyone with tips to call 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- West Memphis man dead after high-speed chase in Arkansas, police say
- Groceries will be tax-free in Tennessee for three months
- Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect on the run, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives