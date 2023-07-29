Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in East Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Steve and Prescott Road, MPD said. 

A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

MPD asks anyone with tips to call 901-528-CASH. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News