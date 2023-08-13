Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 Block of Getwell Road, MPD said. 

MPD said one man was found and pronounced dead on the scene. 

No other information has been released. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

