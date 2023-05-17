FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The pilot of a small plane was killed Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in northwest Arkansas, authorities said.
Lt. Rick Jensen of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash in the southern part of the county, KARK-TV reported. Jensen said helicopter crews located the crash site Wednesday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 plane left University-Oxford Airport in Mississippi earlier Wednesday. The FAA said the plane’s wreckage was found at 3:46 p.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane and suffered fatal injuries.
It is believed the pilot was John Morgan, 76, of Oxford Mississippi.
Morgan will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to confirm positive identification.
Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement:
"Johnny Morgan was perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met. If he was with you. He was WITH you. He loved Ole Miss, MS politics, and life. Elee and I are devastated!"
