MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man dead, and another injured after a shooting that took place, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 22, officers responded to a call around 10:29 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 Block of W. Raines Rd, police said.
According to MPD, one victim was taken to Methodist S. in critical condition where he later died due to his injuries.
Another victim was injured and treated on the scene of the incident, police said.
There are currently no suspect information on this case.
FOX13 will continue to update this story as more information come to light.
