MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was rushed to the hospital following a car crash late Saturday night.
On June 3 at approximately 9 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to the scene of a three-vehicle accident on Pleasant Ridge Road, in northern Shelby County.
When deputies arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additionally, one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
It is unknown at this time what led to the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
