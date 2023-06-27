WATCH: Shooting in Frayser sends on person to the hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting Monday night sent one person to the hospital, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The shooting call was made about 10 p.m., MFD said.

The incident happened on Roper Road in Frayser near Warford Street and James Road.

One person was sent to Regional One Hospital, Memphis Fire said.

