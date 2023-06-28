MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after he was shot Wednesday evening in Berclair, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a shooting on Old Summer Road and found a man had been shot.
He was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
Police said that a man had been detained in the shooting.
No other details were released.
