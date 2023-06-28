MEMPHS, Tenn. - 1 was injured after being shot in the boot during an argument, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 17 around 8:25 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault on the 6200 Block of Shelby Drive, MPD said.
MPD said that the two suspects began arguing at this location.
During the argument, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot in the direction of two victims, MPD said.
One of the victims was shot in the side of their boot, police said.
The two suspects were seen getting into a brown pickup truck and leaving the scene, where another bullet was fired into the air, police said.
MPD encourages anyone with helpful information leading to an arrest to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
