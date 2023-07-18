Winchester storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was injured after car was hit by pole, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

After severe storms, poles are down on Winchester Road between Ross Road and Brownbark Drive, according to MPD. 

MPD said a car was struck by the downed poles. 

One person was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition, police said. 

