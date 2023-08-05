MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was injured after a vehicle crash, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
At around 2:00 a.m., a call was received about a car crash on l-240 and Getwell, according to MFD.
One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in an unknown condition, MFD said.
FOX13 will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
