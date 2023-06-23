MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One injured and one placed into custody after a shooting that took place at a warehouse parking lot, according to Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD).
On June 23, at around 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the Ryder Warehouse parking lot on Progress Way, police said.
When officers arrived onto the scene a suspect was detained and placed into custody, OBPD said.
According to OBPD, the victim drove himself to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
The scene where the shooting took place have been secured and cleared, police said.
FOX13 will continue to post updates following the incident.
