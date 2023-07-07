Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on 800 North Claybrook Street near Keel Avenue, MPD said.

MPD said a man was taken to Regional Health One in critical condition.

No other details were released.

