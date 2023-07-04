MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man in critical condition after shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 1:16 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting victim that had arrived at 2248 Chelsea Ave, according to MPD.
MPD said one male was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
There are currently no updates locating the crime scene, police said.
FOX13 will continue to update this story as we receive more information about the incident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives