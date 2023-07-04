Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area in the next hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Memphis, Piperton and Kirk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&