MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis is the recipient of a $1 million grant from Coca-Cola Consolidated that will enable the philanthropy to bolster job readiness programs for students.
The funding is part of Coke's efforts to provide job seekers critical skill sets, according to an Aug. 14 release.
Pertinent officials are to make a scheduled announcement about the initiative at Craigmont High School on Aug 16.
Coke employees will also distribute 300 backpacks containing school supplies and personal hygiene items to youths belonging to the Clubs during the event.
The job preparedness programs will be aimed at helping those in the 16-to 24-year age range.
Every day, more than 1,500 Memphis children are served at one of 20 Boys & Girls Clubs locations, according to information from the philanthropy.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives