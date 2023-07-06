FORREST CITY, Ark. - It took four days for the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office to capture one of two inmates who broke out of jail this week.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and U.S. Marshals found 39-year-old Jerry Reyes at a motel in Forrest City around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023.
But the other escapee, 33-year-old Justin Williams, is still on the run.
“It’s kind of ridiculous, because one of them has a $1,400 misdemeanor charge, and the other one is a parole violation,” said Sheriff Bobby May of St. Francis County.
Community members are startled after two inmates walked out of the St. Francis County Detention Center on Monday.
“We just got to be careful,” said Jessi Thomas, a community member.
Sheriff May said the inmates escaped through the recreation yard’s fence that they broke.
This is considered the weakest point of the jail.
Officers realized the inmates were missing when they were doing a bed check.
But the inmates prepared their beds to make it seem like they were there.
Sheriff May said the guards weren’t able to catch the escapees because their camera in the recreation yard was not working at the time.
“That’s part of the problem: our cameras have been acting erratic, and we were in the process of getting some folks out to repair the cameras,” said Sheriff May.
But this isn’t the first time this happened.
Less than a month ago, a murder suspect walked out of the jail and stole an officer’s unmarked car.
People who live in the area said the sheriff’s office needs to do a better job beefing up security at the jail.
“Now since they got their way out of there, more of them can slip up out of there. So, they need to pay more attention to them,” said Thomas.
If you know or seen Justin Williams, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 870-633-2611.
