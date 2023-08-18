MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of two men who were shot Friday night in the Nutbush neighborhood has died, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 7 p.m. to a shooting on Hardin Avenue between Jackson Avenue and National Street and found a man had been shot. He was rushed to Regional Health in critical condition, police said.
Police said another man was found shot a couple blocks away on Rosamond Avenue. The man was not seriously hurt in the shooting, police added.
Police said just after 10 p.m. Friday that one of the two men shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.
MPD said that both scenes are believed to be connected.
There is no suspect information at this time, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after being wanted in multi-state crime spree, law enforcements say
- Man shot to death near gas station in South Memphis, police say
- Alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's murder has taken trips since bond release, judge says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives