MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
According to MPD, they went to the single-vehicle crash around 3:43 a.m.
The traffic accident blocked all southbound lanes on Interstate 55 at the Third Street exit this morning.
East and west off ramps were are also closed due to the crash, MPD reported.
