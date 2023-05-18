MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting that occurred in South Memphis late Wednesday night.
A call went to dispatch just after 11 p.m. from outside apartments on Philsar Street.
One person died, police said.
Memphis Fire personnel made the scene.
The location is near Lauderdale Street and west of Pine Hills Park.
