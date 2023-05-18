Shooting at apartments on Philsar Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting that occurred in South Memphis late Wednesday night.

A call went to dispatch just after 11 p.m. from outside apartments on Philsar Street.

Memphis Fire personnel made the scene.

Sources say one person died.

The location is near Lauderdale Street and west of Pine Hills Park.

