MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after a shooting in Walker Homes, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers went to the area of King and Ford road around 9:04 p.m. on Thursday and found a man with gunshot wounds inside of a black SUV.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to MPD, the suspect who was responsible for shooting the man left the area on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Car crash in North Memphis leaves 4 injured, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Rigged wire led to apartment fire that killed four young children, MFD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives