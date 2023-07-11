MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is in critical condition after shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 12:49 p.m., officers were flagged down by the injured person in the area of Poplar Avenue near Claybrook Street, MPD said.
According to MPD, the victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
