MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in East Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Berclair, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Another man was detained, police said.
