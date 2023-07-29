Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a shooting in East Memphis early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Berclair, MPD said. 

According to MPD, a man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. 

Another man was detained, police said. 

