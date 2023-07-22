Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured in a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

At around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Millbranch Road and Goodhaven Drive, MPD said.

According to MPD, one male was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

One man was detained, police say.  

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News