MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is seriously injured in a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Millbranch Road and Goodhaven Drive, MPD said.
According to MPD, one male was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
One man was detained, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
