MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is seriously injured after a crash in South Memphis, police said.
Memphis Fire Department went to the crash Thursday morning around 4:53 a.m. near S. Third Street and Peebles Road.
Memphis Police Department said the person was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Police officer earns title of 'World's Fastest Cop'
- Man shot and killed by deputy pointed rifle at law enforcement, DeSoto County deputy says
- Video shows children screaming for their parents while locked inside DeSoto County school bus
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives