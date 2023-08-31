s third street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is seriously injured after a crash in South Memphis, police said.

Memphis Fire Department went to the crash Thursday morning around 4:53 a.m. near S. Third Street and Peebles Road.

Memphis Police Department said the person was sent to the hospital in critical condition. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News