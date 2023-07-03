MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was shot several times, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 1 around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a call about an aggravated assault on Frayser Boulevard, just west of Ardmore Street, MPD said.
According to MPD, one victim was shot several times by a man known as "Cough Drop."
The suspect is armed with two pistols and was last seen fleeing the scene in a red four-door sedan, police said.
MPD urges anyone with information regarding the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
- Shooting leaves four injured in East Memphis, MPD says
- Suspects steal 2 Hyundais, later crash into smoke shop, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives