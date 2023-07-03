Untitled design - 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was shot several times, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

On July 1 around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a call about an aggravated assault on Frayser Boulevard, just west of Ardmore Street, MPD said.

According to MPD, one victim was shot several times by a man known as "Cough Drop."

The suspect is armed with two pistols and was last seen fleeing the scene in a red four-door sedan, police said.

MPD urges anyone with information regarding the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

