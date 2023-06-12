MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was seriously hurt after a shooting Monday night in North Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 8:40 p.m. to a shots fired call on North Dunlap Street.
A shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
Police said that two armed men left on foot from the scene.
One man wore a black ski mask while the other wore all black, police said.
No other details were released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff says
- Burglaries at Memphis liquor stores on the rise, police data shows
- ‘It’s like a black hole’: Kentucky woman’s package vanishes twice at FedEx World Hub
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives