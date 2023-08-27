MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is dead after being struck by a car Saturday morning, August 26, in Oakhaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian hit in the area of Tchulahoma Road and Oak Lake Lane just after 9:40 a.m., MPD said.
Police said a person was located and pronounced dead on the scene.
According to officers, the driver remained on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
